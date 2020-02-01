Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $259.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SARTF. ValuEngine cut shares of Sartorius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$231.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average is $178.37. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of -0.02. Sartorius has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.41.

