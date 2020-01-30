Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 3,355 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

