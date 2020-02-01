Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Trading 14% Higher

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.03, 116,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 74,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($1.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

