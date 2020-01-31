Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

