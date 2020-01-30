Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel Sells 2,649 Shares

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BFS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,164,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

