Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

