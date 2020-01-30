Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz Sells 2,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,794,525.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00.

SIS opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.93. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.6104411 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

