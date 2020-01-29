Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$26,440.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,707,032.50.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.55 million and a PE ratio of 28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$10.55 and a twelve month high of C$15.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$96.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.6104411 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

