Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,251.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,251 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,249 ($16.43), with a volume of 192606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,227 ($16.14).

SVS has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 975.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

