SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

