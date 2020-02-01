Scancell (LON:SCLP) Announces Earnings Results

Scancell (LON:SCLP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SCLP traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6.85 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 952,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. Scancell has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

In other news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 2,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

