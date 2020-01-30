ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.84. 23,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,075. The company has a market capitalization of $893.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ScanSource by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

