Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $33.96

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $33.96. Schlumberger shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 501,459 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Schlumberger by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 575,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 471,405 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $21,498,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

