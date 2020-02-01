Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.08

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.08 and traded as high as $93.84. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $93.70, with a volume of 1,076,681 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.20.

Schneider Electric Company Profile (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

