Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Schneider National has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

SNDR stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing