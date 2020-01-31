Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 465,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,659. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.55. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

