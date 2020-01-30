Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 618,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,853. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

