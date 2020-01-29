Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY19 guidance at $1.24-1.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

