Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 79.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

