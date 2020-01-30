Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

SCHN opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $18,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com