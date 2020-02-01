Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 303 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.03), approximately 32,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 55,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.05).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.98. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In related news, insider Victoria Muir purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,749.01). Also, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,120 ($29,097.61).

About Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

