Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.26), 30,021 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 31,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 562.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.02%.

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker