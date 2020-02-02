Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

