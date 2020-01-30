Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $100.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

