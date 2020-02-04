Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

