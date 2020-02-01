SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Head-To-Head Review

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A Zynga 3.94% -11.86% -7.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynga $907.21 million 6.28 $15.46 million $0.02 301.00

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SciPlay and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 8 0 2.50 Zynga 0 3 9 0 2.75

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $15.89, indicating a potential upside of 49.87%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $7.62, indicating a potential upside of 26.59%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Zynga.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynga beats SciPlay on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.