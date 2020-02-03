Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $4.26 on Friday. Scor has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

