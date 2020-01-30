Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Scorpio Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of -27.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

SALT stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SALT. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

