Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SALT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

