Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SALT. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

SALT opened at $4.06 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Article: Swap