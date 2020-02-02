Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

SALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 658,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,767. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $266.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

