Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SALT. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 658,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $266.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

