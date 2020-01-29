Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Lowered to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SALT. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter worth $344,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

