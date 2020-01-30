Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $6.50

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SALT. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

