Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of STNG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 136,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,762. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

