Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$345.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$345.75.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$351.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$338.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$315.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$259.99 and a 1 year high of C$355.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

