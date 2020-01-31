Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Insider Buys £11,970 in Stock

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

Shares of Scottish Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 795 ($10.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15. Scottish Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 810.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 819.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 14.35 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.59%.

Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

