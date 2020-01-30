Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

SMG traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.93. 673,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio