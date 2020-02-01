Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft Sells 5,000 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

SMG opened at $122.74 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

