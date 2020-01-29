Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 440,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,401. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

