Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $116.06, with a volume of 25275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.52.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

