Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Up 1.7% Following Earnings Beat

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $119.47 and last traded at $117.58, 239,975 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 323,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.61.

The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.52.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

