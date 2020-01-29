Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY20 guidance at $4.95-$5.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SMG opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

