Scout Security (ASX:SCT) Shares Down 5.9%

Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 19,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

Scout Security Company Profile (ASX:SCT)

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

