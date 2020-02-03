Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.55 ($71.58).

G24 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of G24 traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €63.20 ($73.49). The company had a trading volume of 296,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.48. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €40.14 ($46.67) and a 1-year high of €63.00 ($73.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

