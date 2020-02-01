Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

