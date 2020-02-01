Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 200 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

