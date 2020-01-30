SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SDX opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The firm has a market cap of $52.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Tim Linacre purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

