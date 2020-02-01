Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $18.75. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 64,655 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$60,827.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,382.69. Also, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$32,841.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,416.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks