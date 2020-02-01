Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 191,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,138. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $161,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

